Anna Louise (Strom) Nixon Hosmer, 95, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Cherry Grove AFC. Anna was born on March 3, 1927 in Cherry Grove Township, the fourth child of nine to Albion and Laura (Hodges) Strom. She attended Nixon School and Tustin High School.
On January 29, 1944 she married Bruce Emmet Nixon, who preceded her in death on December 22, 1968. She was a great helper on their farm and cooked many meals for workers during haymaking and threshing times. On June 12, 1971 she married Melvin "Pete" Hosmer, who preceded her in death on April 21, 2005. They lived in McBain for 10 years before moving to Cherry Grove. She and Pete enjoyed a lot of traveling together after his retirement from Kysor Industrial Corporation.
Anna was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and loving grandmother. She was an excellent homemaker and seamstress. She could build anything and did upholstery work for many people. In her spare time, she liked to read, garden and help others. She enjoyed the senior citizen trips with her friends, Ann and Lois.
Before her marriage she worked at the Garment Factory in Cadillac and later was a waitress at the Snow White Restaurant and the Viking Restaurant. She also cleaned motels and worked at Carlson Nursing Home and for 23 years she was a caregiver for Elva and Erma Hitesman.
In 1948 Anna became a charter member of the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene where she attended faithfully and served as a Sunday school teacher, VBS worker, board member, and missions president. She was a kind, gentle soul who loved God and all those around her. In turn she was greatly loved by others. After she could no longer live alone in 2021, she resided at BEAM of Hope AFC, now Cherry Grove AFC, where her sister, Marian was her roommate for the past six months. The family thanks Brenda Sue, Jason, Carolyn, Kelli and especially Dawn for their loving care of her.
She is survived by her five children: Anna Marie (Gary) Pullen, James (Roxanne) Nixon, Sharon (Tim) Raven, Mary (Herb) Bronkema and Linda (David) Hoose; three stepchildren: Tom (Sue) Hosmer, Denny (Kathy) Hosmer and Patti Harris; 18 grandchildren: Craig (Angie) Pullen, Julie (Chris) Bott, Sara (Joel) Mullen, Wade (Cheryl) Nixon, Rob (Lynn) Nixon, Becky (Jeff) Ek, Lori Krepps, Tim (Dawn) Pullen, Katie Bronkema (Brian Edwards), Ryan Bronkema, Jamie (Sara Jo) Dorland, Ashley, (Chris) Brookshire, Amy (Andy) Laporte, Matt Hosmer, Angie (Rick) Quinlan, Andy (Barb) Hosmer, Courtney (Abe) Barnett, and Adam Harris; 36 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; sister: Marian Finnerty; brothers: Pete (Virginia) Strom and Chuck (Beverly) Strom and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, brothers: Harold (Ellen) Strom, Leo (Beverly) Strom, and Albion Jr. (Dora Lynn) Strom; sisters, Frances (Leon) Bigelow and Bessie Strom and sons-in-law, Denny Moritz and Johnny Petty; grandchildren, Chad Bruce Pullen, Sally Ann Bronkema and great- grandson Jared VanderVlucht.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Jeremy Gomez officiating. Burial will be at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
