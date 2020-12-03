Anna Mae (Giltner) Apps, age 93 years, of Cadillac, died November 28, 2020 at the Curry House in Cadillac
Anna was born in Flint, April 20, 1927, the daughter of Elijah and Beulah (Todd) Giltner.
Growing up at Boon, Tustin and Stittsville, Anna attended the Hector School, Tustin School and graduated from Lake City High School. Later she graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Practical Nursing, fulfilling a long time dream.
She married Vernon Wayne Apps May 12, 1945, and raised their family near Falmouth.
Anna worked at the Merritt and Houghton Lake Schools, and Mercy Hospital, Cadillac.
She was a member of the Butterfield Church of the Nazarene and the Cadillac Wesleyan Church.
Preceding her in death are her husband Vernon, three sisters and two brothers.
Anna is survived by her children, Gilbert and Jane (Roller) of Socorro, NM, Timothy and Cindy (Weatherwax) of Cadillac, MI, Richard and Beverly (Clark) of St. Louis, MI, and VerDella and Brian Bearss of Portland, OR., seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, cousins Dick and Patti Warren, and many nieces and nephews.
In her declining years Anna was blessed daily by the caregivers and other staff of the Curry House.
The family will gather for a graveside service and internment for both Anna and Vernon at a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
