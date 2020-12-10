Annette Marie Morris of Lake City was born March 6, 1965 in Highland Park, Michigan. She passed away in her home December 7, 2020 unexpectedly at the early age of 55.
Annette is preceded in death by the love of her life, soulmate, and husband, Sam (Hobert) Morris in 2010.
Annette leaves behind her parents, Alma and Roger Baloki, her sisters, Kathy (Baloki) Goodenow and Jenny Baloki, her daughter, Amber Morris-Sims, her son, Lance Morris and her beloved grandsons, Ezra and Emmett Sims.
Annette was a very active person, who loved to run. Running was her passion. One of the only things she enjoyed more than her running was spending time with her grandsons.
Annette was loved by so many people, and her absence from this world is already felt.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Due to the pandemic there will be limited attendance, as well as wearing a face mask and social distancing being required.
Annette's final resting place will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
