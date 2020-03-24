CADILLAC — Annie (Anna) Salay passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with her loving husband of 68 years, Robert (Bob) Salay, by her side.

She is also survived by a daughter, Lisa Salay (Chris); a son, John Salay; a sister, Mary Jane Goad of Fort Worth, TX; and a brother, Louis Spear, of LaPorte, IN; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Suzanne Spear (nee Strban) and Harry G. Spear; a sister, Susanna J. Brown (nee Spear); and five brothers, Capt. William A. Spear, James F. Spear, George H. Spear, Clarence P. Spear, and John D. Spear.

Annie was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 3, 1930 and graduated from Morgan Township High School at the age of 16. She and Bob were married on September 18, 1951 in Las Cruces, New Mexico and later moved to El Paso, Texas, where he was stationed while serving in the United States Air Force. They lived in northern Indiana for years, before settling down in Schoolcraft, Michigan where she worked in accounting and their children finished school.

Annie enjoyed summers with family at their cabin in Crivitz, Wisconsin until they built and retired in their dream lake house in Cadillac, Michigan where she was able to enjoy her love of water, birds, trees, flowers, gardening, fishing, mushrooming, reading and bingo. She enjoyed travel during spring breaks with her family and later traveled internationally with her husband Bob throughout Europe and Japan, as well as to Greece with her daughter and siblings to meet her relatives there.

She lived a life of extraordinary kindness, service and generosity to all those in need. She will be missed by many for her quiet confidence, sense of humor and sweet smile.

The family would like to encourage donations in Annie's name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in lieu of flowers. She will be buried in Kalamazoo, MI at private service for immediate family.

An online guestbook is available at ww.petersonfh.com.

