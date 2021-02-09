Anthony (Tony) Edwin Ashby passed away February 4, 2021. Tony was born August 23, 1965 in Clare Michigan to Albert and Norah Ashby. He was preceded in death by his son, Austin Ashby, his brother, Rick Ashby, sister-in-law, Dawn Taul, brother-in-law, Chad Taul, and mother-in-law, Carolyn Taul. Tony is survived by his loving wife Deana (Taul) Ashby, sons Aric Ashby, Amos Ashby and Dekota Ashby, his grandson, Luke Ashby, Parents Abe and Nora Ashby, sister, Vivian Doran, brothers Dennis (Claudia) Ashby, Timothy (Laurie) Ashby, Pete (Donna) Ashby, and Jim (Gidget) Ashby, and brother-in-law, Tony Taul.
Growing up as the youngest of 7 children Tony was good natured and always cheerful. He played football throughout Jr. High and High school and did it well, often being described as tough to go up against.
As a teenager Tony met, Deana, the love of his life. He and Deana started dating when they were in high school and began their adventures as a team. They were married on March 14, 1987, at Community of Christ Church in Marion, Michigan. Together they raised 4 boys to be fine men. Tony was a natural provider and protector, and nothing was more important to him than his family. He built two beautiful homes from the ground up. In Dec. of 2019, when Tony and Deana's son, Amos, blessed them with their first grandson, Luke, Tony was mesmerized and gained a whole new level of love.
Tony was gifted in countless areas. He followed in his family's footsteps and became a proud member of Local Union 798 on April 21, 1986, first working as a welder's helper, then a journeyman pipefitter and retired over 35 years later as what many people describe as a "Legendary Pipeman". Books could be written from the stories that abound. In the mornings it was, "Let's lay pipe!" At quitting time it was, "One more! Let's get one more!" Never was there an impossible job, just a problem to be solved.
Tony was known and loved by many on every pipeline job across the country. He loved his job, his pipeline brothers and sisters, and he did his job proudly, but never boasted. The amount of humility and dedication Tony demonstrated on the job earned him a deep respect and honor. After a long day's work, if he wasn't cracking jokes and making light of a situation around a campfire, or playing horseshoes, cards were always on the agenda. He was ever ready to help anyone without an ounce of judgment.
Tony was the rock for the entire family. He showered his parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends with an inexpressible love. He was a true example of selflessness, humility and integrity. He will be sorely missed by so many near and far. Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
