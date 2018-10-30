CADILLAC — Anthony “Lou‘ Bolf, age 76, of Cadillac passed away on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Anthony was born on February 13, 1942 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Anthony and Helen (Lanning-Blackley) Bolf.
Anthony began his career at the GM Buick Plant at Flint, later he completed his degree in child psychology in California and this became his primary career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with numerous projects. He returned home to Cadillac in 1987 after being in California for 15 years.
The family of Anthony would like to thank the caregivers of Autumnwood of McBain for the excellent care that Anthony received.
He leaves behind his children, Anthony Bolf of Oregon, Sunshine (Jessie) Rodriguez of Grand Rapids, Samantha (Steven) Iveson of Provo, Utah, and stepchildren, Noah Wisson of Arizona, Sam of California, and Lori of Utah. Siblings surviving are Duane (Diane) Richards of Cadillac, Larry (Mary) Richards of Shelly Township, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Sammie; and a sister, Anna Marie Bolf.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with visitation one hour prior to services. Pastor Steve Boven will be officiating. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac, Michigan. There will be no luncheon after the service but the family invites anyone that would like to join them for a gathering at the Loyal Order of the Moose #531 in Cadillac.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is in charge of arrangements.
