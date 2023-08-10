Anthony "Tony" R. Pontius, 63 passed away at home, in Evart with his family, on August 4, 2023. He was born on June 17, 1960 in Monroe, Michigan to Robert and Helen Pontius Jr. Tony was the oldest of 7 children, which led him to being pretty forgiving and hardworking. Although he was very private and humble he had an infectious laugh and always offered words of encouragement to those around him. Tony was willing to help others with their mechanical needs and quick to give anyone a nickname.
Tony was an avid pool and basketball player who loved a wide variety of music. He supported children through the Shriners, United Way and took time to visit the kids on the Oncology floor while at the hospital, as a patient. Tony graduated in 1978 and served in the Army. He worked in the oil fields for 25 years before going to Yoplait until 2015 where he worked in shipping and receiving. He retired and spent another 5 years at Peacock Ind. in Baldwin until his health began to decline in 2020.
Tony was preceded in death by: his stepmother MaryAnn Pontius; stepfather, Donald Swiger; beloved dogs; Bella, Bo, Zephyr, Jax and Louie.
Left to keep his memory alive are: his loving wife, Tishia; three kids, Kevin (Erin) Pontius of Midland, MI, Danielle (Mike) Morgan of Reed City, MI & Robert Hankins III of Westland, MI; five Grandchildren, Courtney (Mike), Madelynn, Noah, Miles and Ian; mother, Helen Swiger of McBain, MI; father, Robert Pontius of Auburn, CA; six siblings, Jeffrey (Victoria) Pontius of Cadillac, MI, Ann (John) VanEtten of Jenison, MI, Robert (Megan) Pontius of Colfax, CA, Dennis (Stephanie) Pontius of El Dorado, CA, Amanda (Billy) Paradis of Milan, MI and Samatha (Rusty) Beames of Herington, KS; Felix the cat and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family (including four previous stepchildren) and friends.
On Saturday, August 26th, from 1 to 5PM at the Lincoln Township Hall, (20920 9 Mile Rd., Reed City) a non formal, Celebration of Life will be held with Amanda and Billy leading in prayer.
In Tony's memory doing something kind or helping a child out would be the best contribution to offer. Share with us on the Corey Funeral Home in Evart's website, www.coreyfuneralhome.com
