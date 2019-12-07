Lake City — Anthony “Tony‘ Mancevich, age 89 of Moorestown, passed away December 5, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Hyun Jun Cho and Chaplain Walter Ross officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 12:00 noon until the service time.
Military honors will be presented by the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
Burial will take place in the Stittsville Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served at Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
