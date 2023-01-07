April Jill (Brown) Christie of Marion, Michigan finally achieved peace on January 4, 2023 at Munson Hospital in Traverse City. She was 65 years old.
April was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Estel Lee and Sandra Kay (Hilliker) Powell on February 20, 1957 and was adopted by Norman and Ova May (Tousignaut) Brown of Marion, Michigan.
She was raised in Winterfield township and graduated from Harrison adult education. She could often be found walking the gas pipeline trails and spending time with family. April worked as a nurse's aide in end-of-life care before her health declined.
She is survived by her children, Duane (Angela) Christie of Cadillac, Diana Christie of Warren, Ohio, Daniel Christie of Marion, James (Katrina) Christie of McBain, Fleshia (Kevin) Brown of Cadillac, Steven (Brittany) Brown of Davison; grandchildren: Neil, Henry, Leslie, Alana, Ashylnn, Adam Jr., Ailey, Dominic, Keegan, Eddie, Logan, James Jr., Gauge, Clionia, Noah, and Kayden; former spouse Oral James "Jim" Christie, Jr. of Falmouth; and many other special relatives both biological and adopted. April was preceded in death by her stillborn daughter, Jennifer Rae Christie; sister, Bambi Powell; brothers Floyd Perria, Matthew Tower, and adoptive parents.
Cremation has already taken place as per her wishes. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Oasis Family Resource Center of Cadillac or the Missaukee Humane Society of Lake City. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com
