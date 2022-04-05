Archer Wallaker, of Muskegon and formerly of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was 31.
Archer was born on December 31, 1990 to Scott and Karen (Sperry) Wallaker in Grayling, Michigan. He was a fantastic artist that loved to draw. Archer was extremely intelligent and was near to receiving his Bachelor's degree. He had an ear for music, aside from playing several instruments, he could listen to a song and instantly play it. He will be missed by his family.
Archer is survived by his mother, Karen Wallaker; father, Scott Wallaker; grandmother, Sally Beauchamp; grandmother, Marci Carrara; brother, Jeremy Lijewski; best friend, Alex Dodd; and many other loving family members and friends.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
