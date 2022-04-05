Archer Wallaker, of Muskegon and formerly of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was 31.

Archer was born on December 31, 1990 to Scott and Karen (Sperry) Wallaker in Grayling, Michigan. He was a fantastic artist that loved to draw. Archer was extremely intelligent and was near to receiving his Bachelor's degree. He had an ear for music, aside from playing several instruments, he could listen to a song and instantly play it. He will be missed by his family.

Archer is survived by his mother, Karen Wallaker; father, Scott Wallaker; grandmother, Sally Beauchamp; grandmother, Marci Carrara; brother, Jeremy Lijewski; best friend, Alex Dodd; and many other loving family members and friends.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.