In remembrance of Ardean "Lou" Glein, 82, of Apollo Beach, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Lou was born on January 13, 1939, in Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota, to Leonard and Alice Glein. Lou grew up on a small farm near Berthold, North Dakota. He graduated from Berthold High School as valedictorian in 1957. Lou joined the U.S. Air Force and was transferred to Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, where he met Linda Olsen. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac, Michigan on February 24, 1963. Lou graduated with a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University after completing his Air Force service. Lou and Linda were happily married for more than 58 years, raising three children and enjoying the life they created together. The family moved from Michigan to Florida in 1982. Lou spent his career in industrial sales and enjoyed living on the water and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Glein; his son, Randy Glein and his wife Sherri of Tampa, FL; his daughter, Melissa Syversen and her husband Troy of Land O Lakes, FL; his son, Daryl Glein and his wife Kristine of Tampa, FL; one brother, Duwayne Glein of Berthold, ND; and six grandchildren: Matthew, Rachel, Jack, Eliot, Jacob and Cole.
A memorial service celebrating Lou's life was held on Friday, November 26 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lutz, Florida. The family requests any memorials be sent to the National MS Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org).
