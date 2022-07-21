Ardith Ann Eastlund of Reed City passed away quietly surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was 86.
She was born March 17, 1936 in Tustin to Bert and Mildred (Norman) Huss and was a proud Red Hawk and 1954 graduate of Tustin High School. Ardith was a homemaker and raised two children with her husband Dale Eastlund who survives her. Together, Ardith and Dale have been members of the Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin, the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City, and in recent years the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City. She loved bingo, crochet, playing music and card games with family. Ardith lived to watch her children and grandchildren participate in sporting events. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband Dale Eastlund; children Susan (Tim) Birkam and Alvin (Sandy) Eastlund; grandchildren Amy (Adam) Drallette, Holly (Josh) Mortensen, Shelly (Ryan) Szarowicz, Travis (Heather) Eastlund, and Heidi (Josh) Hayes; great grandchildren Eli, Paul, Lydia, Ryker, Kendall, Konrad, Edith, Weston, Parker, Ian, and Evanee; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Mildred Huss; siblings Lawrence Huss, Alvin Huss, and Arlene Erickson.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Burdell Twp. Cemetery near Tustin at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
