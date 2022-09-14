Arlene A. Codden of Cadillac passed away Monday afternoon September 12, 2022 at Cherry Hill Haven in Traverse City. She was 89. Arlene was born on April 14, 1933 in Cadillac to Andrew & Eva (Truax) Hill. On June 16, 1952 she married Raymond Codden and he preceded her in death in 1982.
Arlene was a lifelong resident of Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School and Cadillac Mercy Hospital Nursing (LPN) Program. She had been employed at Mercy Hospital, Mitchell Bentley, and the Social Security Administration Office.
She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church and the Cadillac Philharmonic Club. She loved spending time with her family and made every holiday and party special. Arlene also enjoyed entertaining friends in her home. Arlene was a talented baker and decorated cakes for many special occasions. She would often deliver her baked goods to friends, coworkers, her healthcare providers for holidays or just because. She also loved to knit for family & friends.
Arlene is survived by her children, Connie Boerema of Traverse City and Mary (Brian) Jones of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Stephanie Walters, Tyler (Corinne) Jones, Lauren (Adam Mizzi) Jones, Trey (Astrid) Jones, Parker (Lauren) Holmes, Hunter (Alexis) Holmes; great-grandchild, Wyatt Jones; siblings Vera Maes and Richard Hill both of Flint.
In addition to her parents and husband Arlene was preceded in death by a daughter, Milissa Codden- Holmes and siblings: Claude Hill, Clyde Hill, Helen Noaker, Robert Hill, Maxine Snider, Mildred Hill and Keith Hill.
The memorial mass will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wexford County Historical Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
