Arlene Bertha Langenderfer, of Manton, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 78.
Arlene was born on January 4, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph and Ilo (Palmer) Langenderfer. She was the youngest of four children who grew up and attended school in Ohio, graduating from Toledo Catholic Central High School before going on to obtain a legal secretary degree from a junior college in Detroit. She eventually moved to northern Michigan in 1974. Arlene made her home on a little farm in Greenwood Township, where she could raise her beloved animals, spend time in the garden or find any reason to be outdoors. She became an important part of the township and the community she loved. Arlene volunteered her time and efforts as Township Secretary for many years and was involved in organizing fundraisers that lead to the forming of the Colfax/Greenwood Fire Department.
Arlene had a servant's heart and was strong in her faith. She spent a good number of years working at, and eventually retiring from, Manton Industries. In earlier years, she also worked as a legal secretary for area attorneys. She will be missed and remembered by her daughters as an incredibly strong, loving woman with a great laugh.
Arlene is survived by her two daughters, Vicki (Keith) Rastello of Manton and Robin Grieb of Lansing; her brother, Chuck Langenderfer of Lewiston; four grandchildren, Bruin, Joellyn, Tony and Kristi; six great-grandchildren, Maria Jo, Ophelia, Mary, Victoria, Albert and Warren; as well as many other loving family members, grateful township residents and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Rose and Lois; and her longtime companion, Cecil W. Hooker.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place in the spring when her urn is laid to rest at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Colfax/Greenwood Fire Department.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
