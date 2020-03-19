MARION — Arlene Elizabeth (Raymond) Swiler earned her angel wings on March 15, 2020 at the home of her son in Zephyrhills, Florida surrounded by her loved ones.
The daughter of Daniel and Louella Raymond, Arlene was born on January 16, 1927. She graduated Valedictorian of her class from Marion Public Schools in 1945 where she met Richard Swiler, the love of her life. They married on March 22, 1947 and had been married one week shy of 72 years at the time of his passing on March 14, 2019. Together they had four children; Diana (Steve) Baker, Dennis (Cindy) Swiler, Dan (Cindie Rae) Swiler, and Debra (Mike Erickson) Boudrie.
Arlene was the owner of Swiler’s Fruit Market and Swiler’s Sport Center with her husband. She also held office as the village clerk of Marion. She started as a secretary to the Marion Elementary School principal in the 1960s and dedicated over thirty years to Marion Public Schools until she retired in 1994 after more than 25 years as the secretary to the superintendent. She loved her job and her community and it showed in the many things that she contributed to and helped out with. She also enjoyed playing the organ at the Marion United Methodist Church and the hymn sings in Florida. After retirement, Arlene and Dick spent their winters in Zephyrhills, Florida at Country Aire Village where she was very involved in the park with the many activities they held there.
Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She attended most of their sporting events and school activities. She loved to crochet and crocheted blankets for all of her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her lifelong legacy of her four children, her grandchildren, Todd (MaLinda) Baker, Trisha (Scott) Schepers, Thad (Jennifer) Baker, Mike (Barb) King, David (Karen) Swiler, Stacie (Doug) Zeien, Nathan (Bridget) Swiler, Amy (Duane) Dykhouse, Adam (Laura) Swiler, Christopher (Laura) Boudrie, Jennifer (Ben) Cobb, as well as 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren with two more expected in the summer. Also, surviving are brothers, Bruce (Sharon) Raymond, Dale (Linda) Raymond; brother and sister in law Bryce and Carol Swiler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her in-laws Bryan and Lillian Swiler; brothers and sisters in-laws, Carl and Pauline Raymond, Cliff and Hazel Raymond, Dan and Carol Fetterman, Rella Raymond; son-in-law William Boudrie; granddaughter Tammy Boudrie; and daughter-in-law Loretta Swiler.
She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as well as her many other family members and friends.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date in the spring in Marion Michigan, at the Marion United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Village of Marion “MILL POND PROJECT‘.
Arrangements are being handled by Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, Michigan.
