Arlene Joyce Parker

ARLENE JOYCE (HOWELL) PARKER of LeRoy passed away at her daughter's home Saturday, April 30th, 2022. She was 89. With her loving family by her side, she left this life on a dove and angel lined pathway with Jesus.
Arlene was born on the family farm east of Ashton on September 7th, 1932 to Otha and Lulu Birdie (Parker) Howell of LeRoy. She was a 1951 graduate of LeRoy High School. From the time she was a child and all through her adult life she loved the outdoors.
On August 16th, 1952 she married the love of her life Donald Keith Parker of Reed City at the Central United Methodist Church in Ashton, MI. They were married nearly 64 years prior his death July 9th, 2015. They loved to travel and made several trips around the western states, and they took a couple trips to Colorado elk hunting with their family. Time spent with family meant everything to both of them.
Arlene loved helping her dad on the farm. She loved hunting, fishing, trapping, picking mushrooms, picking up beautiful stones, and gardening. She taught each one of her children to hunt, and to appreciate Gods' creations in the great outdoors. She taught each one to listen to the wind, and understand the message it was bringing. She saw beauty in everything. She could be on one of many rides, look out over a herd of cattle and express how beautiful they were. She enjoyed feeding the birds and was so excited to see the occasional bear visits, even though they would take, or wreck, her feeders. She was an accomplished hunter and bagged many whitetail bucks in her lifetime.
Arlene was a cheerleader to everyone in her family, children to grandchildren, sporting events to musical concerts, she was there. Every possible event, for whomever, you would find her in the stands cheering them on. She was a Detroit Tigers & Lions fan, and any Michigan school playing on TV, she would be cheering them on, as well. If there wasn't a Michigan school, she was always cheering for the underdog.
Arlene had a special connection with everyone and everything. She loved her church and her church family. She always had her arms out and her heart open, never a negative vibe unless provoked. She worried and prayed for everyone, always putting somebody else's needs before herself. She wanted for nothing but to be loved, and for everyone to be happy. She loved all animals, visits to the zoo, or a walk in nature. It didn't matter where she was, there was always something she could point out that the next person would pass by without notice. She instilled the same awareness in her children. She loved all animals but especially dogs, she had such a special connection with her grand dogs, Little Blue Boy, Tyson, Tootsie, Max and especially Mary-Mable. They brought such comfort to her in the last months and days of her life.
Arlene is survived by her three loving children; daughter Luanne (Tom) Vaughn of Tustin, son Donald (Terri) Parker of Reed City, daughter Sherry (Dr. Richard) McDonald of LeRoy, eight grandchildren Jacklyn (Shaun) Wright of Redondo Beach, CA, Craig (Linda) Meyer of Lake Odessa, MI, Jessica (Trevon) Cole of Fife Lake, MI. Cortney (Benjamin) Robertson of LeRoy, MI, Benjamin Parker (Zoe) of Lyons, CO, Matthew (Chrissy) McDonald of Traverse City, MI, Myranda (Cody) Wagatha of Mesick, MI and Mitchell McDonald (Jordyn) of LeRoy, MI. and eight great-grandchildren Gwenyth, Jemma, Lulu and Arrow Cole, Paige and Tate Robertson, Anna Meyer, Morrison Wagatha, Theodore McDonald and an expectant great granddaughter in August. Her brother Dale (April) Howell of LeRoy, sister-in-law Jalane Stone and brother-in-law David (Barbara) Agin all of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otha and Lulu Howell, husband Donald K. Parker, brother Vern A. Howell KIA WWII, sister Ellen M Holmes, in-laws Howard W Parker, Edna West Browne, brother-in-law Douglas (Glenda) Parker, sister-in-law Jeriann Leverock, nephew Howard O Parker and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 19th, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral home in Reed City, MI. Pastor Scott Loomis and Pastor Cori Clevenger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Central United Methodist Church of Ashton, 20862 11 Mile Rd, LeRoy, MI 49655, or to the Wounded Warrior Project by phone 855.448.3997.
