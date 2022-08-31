Arlene Kayla Kissinger of LeRoy went to be with her angels on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was 80.
Arlene was born April 19, 1942 in Cadillac to Bruce and Naida (Gingrich) Wanstead and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from LeRoy High School where she met her husband of over 60 years, Roy Kissinger, who she adored. Arlene spent her years as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; she was especially grateful for the moments she was able to enjoy with her great-grandchildren. Although she was not able to hold her most recent grandson yet she was able to see his picture and was proud to have another baby in the family to love.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Roy; children: Debra (Curt) Nederhoed of Cadillac, Rhonda Shelton of Cadillac, Larry (Kathy) Kissinger of LeRoy, Jan (Curt) Jenema of Cadillac; grandchildren: Jason Patterson, Jerry Shelton, Jr. both of Cadillac, Shawna Shelton of Lake City, Kandis (TC) Land of Reed City, Lawrence (Chelsea) Kissinger of LeRoy, Dustin (Lynsey) Jenema , Brock (Jessi) Jenema all of Cadillac; great-grandchildren: Kayla and Hunter Shelton, Marco, Morena and Riky Shelton, Peyton Land, Lucy and Brady Kissinger, Weston and Delanie Jenema, Brynn and Theo Jenema; siblings: Bob (Dee) Wanstead of Florida, Gale (Marcia) Wanstead, Kevin (Shelley) Wanstead all of LeRoy; in-laws: Dottie (Fred) Moomey, Carol (Mark) Nixon all of Cadillac, Ron Boyce of Chase.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Wilmer and Alice Kissinger; sisters-in-law, Margaret Boyce, Linda Long, Leone (Lyle) Brock.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
