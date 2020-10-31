Arline Francis (Horne) Wiggins passed into eternal rest on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Arline was born September 24, 1946 in Lena, Wisconsin to Robert and Virgy Horne.
After graduation from Cadillac High School in 1964, she attended the Muskegon
Business College. Arline was employed as a switch board operator at Mercy Hospital,
Medical Arts and recently retired after 32 years from the Salvation Army.
On August 13, 1966 she married Harold Wiggins. Together they made their lives in the Cadillac and Lake City area. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church for more than 65 years. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society, monthly luncheons with her Cadillac classmates, dancing and traveling with family and friends.
She recently finished a trip that completed her goal of traveling to all 50 States.
Arline loved spending time with family and her animals. She enjoyed cross-stitching and many of her loved ones were the recipients of her "magic handkerchiefs". Through the many years of operating family businesses and travels, Arline demonstrated that she truly had the patience of a Saint.
She is survived by her son, Robert Wiggins, daughter, Molly (Bruce) Nowland, grandchildren: Stephen (Amanda) Nowland, David Nowland, Nicole (Greg) Thornwaite, Chelsea (Sam) Knoph and Zachary Wiggins. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren and many special grandchildren and special nephew, Scott Wiggins, brother in law, Jon (Cindy) Wiggins and sister in law, Gaylene (Mike) Wilds.
Arline was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1993, her parents and a sister Lawaine and brother in law Joe Danielsen.
A graveside memorial service will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lake City Cemetery with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
