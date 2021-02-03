Arlo Eugene Payne, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living and he is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was 90.
Arlo was born on October 21, 1930, in Lenawee County, Michigan to Ortis Eugene and Angeline Nancy (Bragg) Payne. On September 12, 1953 he entered into marriage with the former Betty Lou Bair in Morenci, Michigan. He began his career working as a tester for DHIA and then later spent the remainder of his career working in real estate until his time of retirement. Arlo enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing.
Arlo is survived by his loving wife, Betty L. Payne of Cadillac; children, Karen (Michael) Woodard of Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, Kenneth Payne of Cadillac, Connie (Greg) Finstrom of Florida, and Keith (Darcy) Payne of White Cloud; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ortis and Angeline; brothers, Clifford (Eunice) Payne and Elmer Payne; and sisters, Leoma (Hayes) Rickard and Bernice (Harlan) DeWitt.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, his family, as well as many relatives and friends.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Boon Baptist Church, 121 Boon Street, Boon, Michigan 49618.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
