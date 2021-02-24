Arthina "Artie" J. Pendrick, age 79 of Cadillac, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor, Marion on February 22, 2021. She was born on May 26, 1941 in Wyandotte, MI to Arthur and Edith Malty, they preceded her. She married Gordon Pendrick on February 6, 1960, he preceded her in 2009.

Artie enjoyed crocheting, doing hair, working in her flower garden, and cappuccinos.

Artie is survived by her siblings; Beverly Fitzpatrick, Sandy Blasutti, Butch (Patty) Malty, children; Michele (James II) Vandercook of Ida, MI, Linda (Michael) Eff of Richland, WA, Rodney (Kristi) Pendrick of Irons, MI, and Tony (Kelly) Pendrick of Cadillac, MI, grandchildren; James (Brooke) Vandercook III, Joshua Vandercook, Jason (Melissa) Vandercook, Tonya Eff, Mandy (Mike) McDermott, Cory (Katie) Pendrick, Brian (Emma) Pendrick, Ryan Pendrick, and Austin Pendrick, and 11 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Michigan/Wexford County. No services will be held at this time. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

