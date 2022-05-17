On May 13, 2022 Art was lifted by the Angels into the arms of God the Father. His immediate family and special friends were by his side.

Art was born to Donald A. Seaman and Jeannette (Steenhoven) Seaman in Fremont, Michigan on September 1, 1940. He graduated from Grant High School in 1959 and later attained his Associate Degree in Law Enforcement from Kirtland Community College.

Art entered the State Police in 1967. He served his first post in Flint and was transferred to Cadillac where he began a long career in January, 1970. On May 30, 1970 he married Kathryn J. Budzinski, his "Polish Princess," and they enjoyed 52 years together, became parents to their daughter, Kelly Lynn, and grandparents to Olivia and Braden Rice.

Art had a long and storied history of being the "Master Hunter" and he was able to take several hunts to Alaska and Canada and most recently several hunts at the ranch in Kansas where he became a part of the ranch family. He also spent a lot of time in his home gym and had numerous awards for bench pressing.

Art grew up on a farm and was a farmer at heart and he found his peace on a day on his John Deere tractor, planting and maintaining the land that he loved, his Heaven on Earth.

Art is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughter Kelly Lynn (Kelly M.) Rice, grandchildren Olivia P. Rice (Alex Rosensteel) and Braden M. Rice, sisters and brothers in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and so many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Frank R. Seaman, his father and mother in-law, Donald and Jane Budzinski.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 20, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.

