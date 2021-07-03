Arthur Duane Bingham of Lake City passed away surrounded by his family Thursday morning, July 1, 2021 at his home. He was 75. Art was born on July 12, 1945 in Cardin, Oklahoma to Arthur P. & Ethel E. (Drake) Bingham and they preceded him in death.
Mr. Bingham had lived in Oklahoma for many years and in February of 1986 he moved to the Cadillac area. He had been employed at Wolverine Power for 15 years and at Great Lakes Energy for over 20 years. Art was a proud member of the I.B.E.W. Local # 876.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, and working in his green house. Family was a big part of his life and he loved spending time with them. Winters in Texas were another way to enjoy spending time with his family and to get out and go fishing.
On June 26, 1962 in Miami, Oklahoma he married Cheryl Jean Hawkins and she survives him along with their children: Kelly Harris of Lake City, Eva (Doug) Randolph of Shepherd, and Jeff Bingham of Lake City; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters: Sandra Perdue of Sand Springs, Oklahoma and Jessie Felmlee of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanna Jean Smith in 2014 and 2 sisters: Ava Buss and Bertha Cauthon.
Private memorial services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
