Arthur Elston Wilbur
Memoriams

Arthur Elston Wilbur, 93, of Brethren, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living, in Brethren. He was born July 2, 1927, in Mesick, Michigan, son of Claude and Alpha (Cady) Wilbur.

Art enlisted in the United States Army, and proudly served his country overseas in Germany until he was honorably discharged. He received his spiritual nourishment by attending the Marilla Church of the Brethren, and most recently the Lakeview Church of the Brethren and was active with the Marilla Historical Society.

To support his family, he worked for Goodyear Tire for 31 years until he retired. He was a talented builder and woodworker. He spent countless hours outdoors fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He acquired many collectible items throughout his life and was proud to show them off to his family and friends. His beautiful voice and kind heart will be missed by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him.

Art is survived by: his wife, Lucille Sturdevant; his daughter, Marsha Wilbur; grandson, Arthur Wilbur; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Chris Wilbur; his first wife, Mildred (Bieski) Wilbur; and his ten siblings.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM at Lakeview Church of the Brethren, in Brethren, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

