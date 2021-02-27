Arthur Eugene Wilkins

Arthur "Fagan" Eugene Wilkins, one of the greatest men to walk the earth, went to be with his Lord on February 18, 2021. Fagan felt blessed as he was able to take his last breath at home, surrounded by his family.
Fagan is survived by the love of his life, Patricia "Patsy" Ann Wilkins, his son Todd and daughter-in-law Deena, his brother-in-law Richard Gamble, sister-in-law Dorothy Gamble, his brother Arvid "Punk" Fansler and sister-in-law Pam and special friend Richard Karns.
He also leaves behind an extended family with nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, and too many friends to count. Fagan was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Robin Wilkins-Yazdani, son Mark Wilkins and one grandson, Jeremiah Wilkins.
Born April 26, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Fagan spent his youth west of Ashton. After enlisting at 17, he served our country in the 82nd Airborne of the US Army out of Fort Bragg. When he returned home, Fagan boxed in the Golden Gloves and worked at various construction jobs, including: carpentry, cement work and as a heavy equipment operator. Fagan worked in maintenance for 31.8 years at GM.
Fagan and Patsy were married 65 wonderful years that were full of love, family, hard work, traveling and enjoying the great outdoors. An avid hunter and fisherman, Fagan shot an eight-point buck last November. He was a true steward of the countryside as a farmer, tree planter and a caretaker of all God's creatures.
Fagan provided for his family a quiet strength, prayer, kindness, love and sacrifice. With a twinkle in his eye he kept everyone laughing and his story-telling was legendary. He inspired his loved ones with his adventurous spirit, creativity, acts of service and commitment to Patsy.
His loved ones will forever be thankful for the blessings Fagan brought to their lives. Until we meet again in heaven.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ashton United Methodist Church or Spectrum Hospice. A graveside service will be held a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Verdun Funeral Home of Baldwin
