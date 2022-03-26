Colonel (Ret.) Arthur L. Breithaupt passed away at home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 69. His battle in recent years with illness and serious medical complications exhibited his fortitude in facing life's challenges with faith and courage.
Born on November 2, 1952, in Traverse City, MI, Art was raised by his grandparents, Ronald and Juanita Breithaupt. He received an MBA from Michigan State University, and devoted 26 years to the United States Army, where - in addition to many deserved honors - he was decorated in 1990 with the Soldier's Medal for heroism in aiding victims of the horrific train crash in Russelsheim, Germany. After retiring from the army, he embarked on a second career as vice president of sales at AAR Mobility Systems in Cadillac. He retired from AAR in 2013.
Art demonstrated deep compassion for others. He was a dedicated member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac and an active volunteer for both the New Hope Shelter and Eagle Village. During his free time, he loved fishing, boating, skiing, and especially exploring the Michigan back roads with Jackie, his wife of 49 years.
Art is survived by wife, Jackie (nee Hornyak); children: Brigitte (Andy) Corbin, Arron (Megan), Adam (Jackie); grandchildren: Harrison, Averie, Sydney, Ethan and Adelyn; and siblings Cliff Allen and Barb Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother James.
A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Cadillac, MI on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and refreshments will be served following the service in the fellowship hall.
Art will be laid to rest with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Doctors without Borders, USA.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
