Arthur Lavern "Art" Breithaupt Arthur Lavern "Art" Breithaupt, Cadillac - age 69, of Cadillac, passed away March 23, 2022.
Tags
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- Camping cash flow big part of state, national economies
- Cadillac opens track season at SVSU
- Paris woman injured in two vehicle crash after falling asleep at the wheel
- City of Manton hopes to qualify for state grant to build splashpad near basketball court
- Open house, ribbon cutting celebrate completion of New Hope Center homeless shelter
- Today in history: snowballs visit court 'unofficially'
- Footliters to perform Mamma Mia for their spring musical
- Retired police chief restores historic Reed City camp
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac restaurant customers 'pay it forward' for nearly two days
- The ghost kitchen trend has made its way to Cadillac
- Janet Sue Aten
- One suspect is dead, another missing following chase in Cadillac
- Jerry Woodward
- Brenda Ann Britton
- New artist renderings show what upgrades to CHS will look like
- Investigation continue after one suspect dies, another on the lam following weekend Cadillac chase
- Some changes are coming to this year's Cadillac Farmers Market
- Mary Ann Matzke
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.