Arthur Gibson Moffit passed away August 8, 2021.

Born April 15, 1940, to Hilbert and Viola (Stickney) Moffit in Manton, Michigan. He graduated from Manton High School in 1958 and finished his education at Andrew's University in 1970. He served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966, with eighteen months deployment to Taiwan. His occupation was masonry construction, and enjoyed building churches and schools for Maranatha Volunteers International. He was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist church and served as Elder. Physically active in Basketball, Volleyball and Golf.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (Oetman) Moffit; daughter Dawn Moffit of Camano Island; sons Chad (Noelle) Moffit of N. Carolina and Seth (Shauna) Moffit of Stanwood, WA; four grandchildren; brother Claud (Jackie) Moffit of Manton; sisters Althea Lorey of Cadillac and Linda Moffit of Claire; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations can be made out to: Maranatha Volunteers International, 990 Reserve Drive, Suite 100, Roseville, CA. 95678.

Cadillac News

