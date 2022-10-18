Arthur P. Hart of Shelby Twp., formerly of Waterford; October 12, 2022; age 91; Beloved husband of the late Nancy Hinske Hart; Dear father of Sheri Hart, Steven (Deanna) Hart, Keith (Lisa) Hart and Colleen (John) McKenna; Beloved grandfather of Christina, Nicholas, Rachel, Danielle (Quinn), Jessica and Emily.
Mr. Hart was retired from General Motors Truck and Bus and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, St. Perpetua Catholic Church, and St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. He was a member of the Pontiac Waterford Elks Lodge No. 810 and the American Legion Post No. 351.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gold Star Family Home Program.
Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
