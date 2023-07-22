Arthur Richard "Art" Robell, of LeRoy and formerly of the Wyandotte/Lincoln Park area, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Maple Ridge Living Center of Cadillac. He was 88.
Art was born on January 24, 1935, to Frank and Helen Robell in Wyandotte, Michigan. After graduating high school, he attended Hillsdale College where he met his future wife, Mary Sandra "Sandie" Sherk. The couple married on June 23, 1956, and the newlyweds initially lived in Litchfield, Michigan while Art completed his Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Arts. Art and Sandie then moved back to Wyandotte and in 1960 relocated to nearby Lincoln Park where Art began his career as an insurance adjuster and where they raised three sons, Richard, James, and Matthew. Art was well known in the community for being a reserve police officer Sergeant (ret.), youth volunteer baseball and hockey coach, snowmobile safety instructor, and a hunters' safety instructor. In 1992, Art and Sandie moved to Leroy, Michigan. During his time living up north, he volunteered as an instructor for the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, taught hunter's safety, and groomed snowmobiles trails. Art was also a member of Our Friends of Mitchell State Park volunteer group. He was a faithful member of St. Ann Catholic Church and served as a 4th Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus. Art enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and appreciated lakefront living and all it had to offer. He, and his wife Sandie, also enjoyed being active RV members with the Sun Seekers and visiting different lighthouses around the state. His dog, Duke, held a special place in his heart. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
Art is survived by his sons, Rich (Sue) of Novi, James (Patricia) of Beaverton, Oregon and Matthew Robell of Lincoln Park,; grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicholas, Michael, David, Erin, Andy, Samantha, Amber, Ian, Rebekah, Rachell, Adam, numerous great-grandchildren; brother David (Judy) Robell, sister Bev (Bob) Beaudette; nieces and nephews, Alan, Kenneth, Jason and Sara; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandie; parents, Frank and Helen; and a niece, Nancy.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am Thursday July 27 with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Janowski officiating. Interment will take place at Rose Lake Cemetery, next to his wife, Sandie.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac Knights of Columbus or Hillsdale College.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.