Arthur Wesley Fisher of Lake City passed away Monday evening, February 7, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 88. Art was born on April 27, 1933 in Flint, Michigan to Gilbert & Margaret (Comstock) Fisher.

Art was employed for 33 years at Buick Motors in Flint. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and building. He has been a resident of the Lake City area for the past 38 years.

On December 2, 1978 in Flint he married the former Marjorie D. Price and she survives him along with 5 step-children; and 35 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and he loved them all; also surviving is a brother, Robert Fisher. Art was preceded in death by 2 children: Kim Fisher and Bradley Fisher.

In accordance with Art's wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

