Arvid M. Robinson

EVART — Arvid M. Robinson of Evart passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. He was 85.

Mr. Robinson was born September 19, 1933 in Sylvan Township, Osceola County, Michigan to Martin George and Myrtle Marie (Cooper) Robinson. Arvid was a lifelong Evart area resident, attended Evart Public Schools, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Noreen Lovatt January 31, 1959 in Evart and she preceded him in death December 26, 2017.

Arvid owned and operated Robinson Excavating and retired in 1998. He was a member of the Lake Eagles and the Evart Moose Lodge. He enjoyed cruising the countryside and liked to hunt and fish. Arvid loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his son, Bruce (Lorie) Robinson of Evart; his granddaughter, Rachel Robinson of Naples, Florida; and his sister, Maxine (Wayne) Alexander of Evart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Myrtle Robinson; his wife, Noreen; his son, Daniel; and his brother, Darold.

There are no services planned at this time.

Cadillac News

Tags

