Arvid N. Mannor of Harrietta passed away January 5, 2021 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 92.
Arvid was born March 4, 1928 in Harrietta to Thomas Nelson and Irene Josephine (Gillish) Mannor and they preceded him in death.
Arvid graduated from Mesick High School in 1946. He was a member of The River Free Methodist Church in Mesick for over 40 years and served in many capacities there.
Mr. Mannor worked at Northern Chair Company in Cadillac and later Johnson Hardware. He then began his 30 plus year career at Kysor Industrial until retirement. Mr. Mannor served as the Slagle Township Clerk for 40 years. He enjoyed bird watching and building bird houses. Mr. Mannor had a working tree farm that is still in operation today. In his younger years Mr. Mannor also enjoyed hunting and playing baseball for the Harrietta Tigers. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and watching the Detroit Tigers.
On June 5, 1955 in Harrietta he married the former Patricia J. Klingbeil and she survives him along with their children: Tom Mannor of Harrietta, Tina Mannor of Interlochen, Brian (Debra) Mannor of Sparta, Rick (Sheila) Mannor of Cadillac, Julie Mannor of Greenville; two step-granddaughters and two step- great-grandsons; sisters, Elsie (Don) Randall of Traverse City, Evelyn Noyes of Muskegon and Shirley Mannor of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Marcia Smith, a toddler sister, Ellen "Peaches" Mannor and an infant brother, Marvin Francis Mannor.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at The River Free Methodist Church in Mesick with Pastor Rodney Knapp officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to The River Free Methodist Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
