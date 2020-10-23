Ashley Ann Mikowski 32 of Bay City, Michigan, became an angel looking over the ones she loved and admired on July 12, 2020 in Tuscola, County, Michigan. Ashley was born April 30, 1988 to her loving and caring parents James and Amber Mikowski in Cadillac, Michigan where she lived until she moved to Grawn, Michigan where she spent her elementary years. During that time, she made friends, rode her bike, and enjoyed snowmobiling with her family. Some of her favorite snowmobile rides were the day long trips to Ranch Rudolph and back home. When it was time for Ashley to start middle school her and her family relocated to the Upper Peninsula where she was able to enjoy the small-town life and the outdoors. Her dad will tell you all about her snagging her first buck in 2002 at the age of 14 if you want to listen.
After living in Gladstone, Michigan Ashley relocated to Lewiston, Michigan where she met the father of her oldest three children. Clay Rah, and with his job she was able to travel and see other parts of the United States before setting down in Bay City. Once she settled there, she knew she found her forever home. The Liberty Party Store was her place of employment for nine years, only ending because of her unfortunate death. During her time there she became part of a community and a family there including Anna and Andy the owners, and all the regulars that were more than just a friendly face but became her friends.
Surviving Ashley are her parents; James A. Mikowski II and Amber C. Mikowski of Manton, two daughters; Calaeyn Mikowski-Rahn of Manton and Tayah Mikowski-Rahn also of Manton, two sons; Anthony Mikowski-Rahn of Manton and Threastyn Mikowski also of Manton, one sister, Tamara Mikowski of Manton and a special friend, Clay Rahn of Bay City, Michigan. Ashley was preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Leilani Lowes, Joyce Mikowski, and her Uncle Jimmy Hayward.
Celebration of Life services honoring Ashley will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. from Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Road, Lake City, Michigan 49651. A time of gathering will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be in Lake City Cemetery, Lake City. Memorial gifts in memory of Ashley may be considered to the Mikowski family, In care of: Amber Mikowski. To share an online memory with Ashley's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Ms. Mikowski are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
