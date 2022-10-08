Audrey Jean Davis of Ashton passed away on October 3, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was 94.
She was born on April 5, 1928 to Reuben and Cora (Holmes) Bowman in LeRoy, Michigan and lived there most of her life. Audrey worked at Evart Products for 25 years retiring in 1981. She was a member of LeRoy United Methodist Church and LeRoy Area Historical Society.
Audrey was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, watching Wheel and Jeopardy and spending time with her family including, attending ball games and concerts and remembering all her family's many birthdays. She and her husband especially enjoyed the 20 years they spent wintering in Arizona.
Throughout the years Audrey had many friends and taught her children that love, kindness, faith and forgiveness are the balm needed to heal sadness. She was a truly strong, smart female warrior beloved by all who knew her.
On July 4, 1955 Audrey married Kenneth Davis, son of Harrison and Olive (Mull) Davis, who preceded her in death in March 2020. Together they raised seven children and she is survived by six daughters; Gina Peterson (Gary), Lynne Ramsey (Michael), Ginette Haines (Kenneth), Rosemarie McConnell (William), Coralie VanDrie (Paul), and Janine Wood (Kenneth). She has many grand and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly and will miss her.
Besides her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by son, Donald Davis; granddaughter, Sarah Jean Ramsey; her parents; brothers: RL, Sylvester and Ross; and her sisters: Vera Engstrom, Pauline Bowman, Marie Bowman, Violet Johnson, Edith Johnson, and Alberta Pierce.
Memorial visitation will take place Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, October 14, 2022 at the LeRoy United Methodist Church in LeRoy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy United Methodist Church and LeRoy Area Historical Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
