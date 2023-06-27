Audrey Kay Rossell (Iserhoth), aged 82, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Audrey was born in Saginaw, Michigan on July 29, 1940, to Dorothy Weitz and John Iserhoth. She graduated from Farwell High School where she was active in the band and performed as a majorette. After high school, she attended Ferris State College and then Cadillac Cosmetology School.
She married Robert L. Rossell on August 6, 1964, and together they had five children that her world revolved around. Audrey was a licensed beautician and worked for many years at Steve Fowler's Salon and later at Golden Shears. She truly loved her work and befriended many of her loyal clientele. Audrey immensely enjoyed crafts of any kind and mastered just about anything she tried. She was especially gifted at sewing and knitting and made countless dresses, sweaters, and mittens over the years. She also loved to cook and bake, with her cherry cheesecake and Thanksgiving dinner being second to none. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching college football and basketball as well as the Detroit Tigers and Pistons. However, her very favorite sports were the ones her daughters participated in through the years. She was a fixture in the stands at both home and away games for many years cheering them on. In her later years, some of her favorite things to do were visiting her grandchildren, trips to the casino with her husband, and spending time with her special friends Bruce and Mary Benson.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 59 years, Robert L. Rossell. Children: Kim (Mike) Dietz of Galesburg, Sue (Jeffrey) Coon of Spring Lake, Sandra (Jay) Harwood of Fenton, Robert D. Rossell of Cadillac, and Angie (Ryan) Douglas of Westlake, Ohio. Grandchildren: Kirk (Brittney) Dietz of Portage, Nick (Lauren) Dietz of Owosso, Haylee (Shailey) Coon of Coopersville, Kyle Coon of Ann Arbor, Skylar Coon of New York, New York, Paige Harwood of Howell, Bryce Douglas of Westlake, Ohio, Avery Douglas of Westlake, Ohio, and great granddaughter Eviana Dietz of Portage. Sister Annette Gunnels of Anderson, South Carolina, brother Bob Iserhoth of Lake, and many adored sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Iserhoth, sister Joan Callahan, brother John Iserhoth II, and her in-laws Ernestine and Raymond Rossell Sr.
The Rossell family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Susan Lanser for her care and kindness over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Stehouwer Free Clinic of Cadillac or Hospice of Michigan, Cadillac Chapter.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Mr. Gary Pullen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery.
