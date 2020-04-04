KALEVA — Audrey Ruth LaFuze has gone home to see her boys. She was born on August 5, 1938, to Roy Buckner and Jessie Clements, the youngest of nine children. Gramma was 81-years-old.
Audrey graduated from Bear Lake School in Bear Lake, MI. Over the years, she was a seamstress, waitress, manager of several local campgrounds, a security guard, and a homemaker. She was a Lions Club member for several years. Gramma loved sunflowers. She raised cockatiels and always had a small dog at home. She enjoyed camping, RV traveling, mushroom hunting and the outdoors in general. She will be deeply missed.
Gramma married David Carl Hawkins. They had three children and a stillborn son, Anthony Roy Hawkins. In addition to Anthony, Gramma was also welcomed into Heaven by her second husband, Richard LaFuze; her sons, Carl David Hawkins and Daniel Roy Hawkins; seven siblings, Avril Johnny Buckner, Louis Leroy Buckner, Joyce Mae Buckner, Wayne Burton Buckner, Delores Pearl Buckner, Laddy Leroy Buckner, and Iva Rose Buckner; she also endured several miscarriages.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Hawkins; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. When she married Richard LaFuze, she became a mother and grandmother to several more children and grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held at this time.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
