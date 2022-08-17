August Tessler Jr., of Lake City, was beckoned back to Heaven by our almighty Father on Sunday, August 14, 2022; greeted by Ruth (his loving wife of 68 years) and joining all of his loving friends and family members that have gone before. He enjoyed 96 wonderful and joyful years on this earth. August was loved by everyone who came to know him and his pleasant presence will be greatly missed.
Gus, as most everyone knew him, was born on November 3, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan to August and Lucy (Hirschberg) Tessler Sr.
On January 8, 1941 he was joined in Holy Matrimony to the former Ruth V. Samp in Detroit. Ruth preceded him in death in 2015.
Gus retired from the Detroit Police Department after 25 amazing and proud years of service. He was a proud World War II veteran who served in the Army Air Force as a flight engineer on the B29. He was an honorable man and served his country well.
Gus also served the State of Michigan working with the Michigan Lottery and Bingo Division. He loved fishing growing up and golf in his retired years, often reminding anyone who would listen of his hole-in-one at the Missaukee Golf Course in 1986. Gus loved playing softball on the police league in years past and would never miss an opportunity to lend a helping hand or visit the casino.
With a lifetime of endless accomplishments, too many to list, it is simply and easily said that Gus was a great and loving man. He was an amazingly kind and loving father, son, brother, uncle, grand and great-grandfather, friend and neighbor. Locally he attended St. Stephen Catholic Church as did his loving wife, Ruth and son, Allen. He will be deeply missed.
August is survived by his loving son, Allen (Vicki) Tessler of Lake City; his son-in-law, Gary (Sally) McGaw; grandsons, Kevin (Heather) McGaw and Ryan (Shelly) McGaw; great-grandchildren, Riley, Shelby and Avery; his sisters, Lu McGraw and Alice Moffat; new extended family members Thomas and Jessica Sinclair and their sons, Sebastian and Theodore, along with Megan Walter and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
Besides his wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeannie McGaw; his parents and a loving brother and sister, John and Agnes.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, with a scripture service to be held at 6:00 pm.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Gus's life will take place at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City. Interment will be at the Old Jennings Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St Stephen Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.HoldshipFuneral Homes.com
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
