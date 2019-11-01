CADILLAC — August William Jones was stillborn on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to loving parents Donald and Alicia Jones at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
August is survived by parents, Donald and Alicia Jones; siblings, Sean (Jamie) Jones, McKenzie Hawkins, Matthew Jones, Autumn Jones, Margaret "Maggie" Jones and June Jones; grandparents, Cindy Little and Pete Barton of Cadillac, Don and Judy Jones of Grand Rapids, Martin and Rachel Anderson of Cadillac, and Pam Wood-Titus of Cadillac; aunts, Virginia Jones of Roscommon and Kara Dewey of Cadillac; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Evan Lee Jones.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jones family, in care of Donald and Alicia. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
