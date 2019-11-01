CADILLAC — August William Jones was stillborn on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 to loving parents Donald and Alicia Jones at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

August is survived by parents, Donald and Alicia Jones; siblings, Sean (Jamie) Jones, McKenzie Hawkins, Matthew Jones, Autumn Jones, Margaret "Maggie" Jones and June Jones; grandparents, Cindy Little and Pete Barton of Cadillac, Don and Judy Jones of Grand Rapids, Martin and Rachel Anderson of Cadillac, and Pam Wood-Titus of Cadillac; aunts, Virginia Jones of Roscommon and Kara Dewey of Cadillac; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Evan Lee Jones.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jones family, in care of Donald and Alicia. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.