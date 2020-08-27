CADILLAC — Baby Boy Meekhof, was born into heaven on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving parents, Josh Meekhof and Rayne Bloss.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 7:49 am
