Barbara A. Redmond of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, August 19, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 83. Barb was born on February 23, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan to Lewis F. & Ruth M. (Plotts) Barber. On October 5, 1957 in Cadillac she married Eugene T. Redmond and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2018.

Barb has been a resident of the Cadillac are since the early 1960's. She had been employed at Goss Canvas, the Salvation Army and retired from Four Winns after 30 years of service. Barb was active member of the Salvation Army for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Penny (Donald) Gilson, Scott Redmond all of Cadillac, Sally (Jeff) Matlak of Mesick, and Nicole (Dale) Whaley of Cadillac; 8 grandchildren: Steven (Julie) Luthy, Shawn (April) Luthy, Donnie Gilson, Robert Williams (Amy Meekhoff), Adam (Crystal) Williams, Tyler Williams, J.P. Matlak (Mary Baker) and Dale (Michelle) Whaley, II; 21 great grandchildren; 2 siblings: Thomas (Beverly) Barber of lake City and Patt (Ian) Houghton of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Barb was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Jean Williams and several siblings.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Lieutenants Liz & Greg Bock officiating. Burial will be at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"