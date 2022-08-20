Barbara A. Redmond of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, August 19, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 83. Barb was born on February 23, 1939 in Pontiac, Michigan to Lewis F. & Ruth M. (Plotts) Barber. On October 5, 1957 in Cadillac she married Eugene T. Redmond and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2018.
Barb has been a resident of the Cadillac are since the early 1960's. She had been employed at Goss Canvas, the Salvation Army and retired from Four Winns after 30 years of service. Barb was active member of the Salvation Army for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Penny (Donald) Gilson, Scott Redmond all of Cadillac, Sally (Jeff) Matlak of Mesick, and Nicole (Dale) Whaley of Cadillac; 8 grandchildren: Steven (Julie) Luthy, Shawn (April) Luthy, Donnie Gilson, Robert Williams (Amy Meekhoff), Adam (Crystal) Williams, Tyler Williams, J.P. Matlak (Mary Baker) and Dale (Michelle) Whaley, II; 21 great grandchildren; 2 siblings: Thomas (Beverly) Barber of lake City and Patt (Ian) Houghton of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Barb was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Jean Williams and several siblings.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Lieutenants Liz & Greg Bock officiating. Burial will be at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
