Barbara A. Thorpe
Memoriams

Barbara A. Thorpe of Manton passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was 88. Barb was born on January 27, 1934 in Flint to Clarence H. & Lola E. (Marlow) Snow. On February 17, 1951 in Flint, Michigan she married Howard D. Thorpe and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2018.

Barbara moved to the Manton area in 1987. She was an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac for many years. Barb had many hobbies including: golfing, bowling, crocheting, and family fishing trips to Canada and in her later years the penny slots at the casino. But most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.

Survivors include her children: Diane Wilson of Cadillac, Mike (Tam) Thorpe of Clio, Jeff (Wanda) Thorpe of Burton, Stacey (Steve) Streeter of Clio; grandchildren: Stephanie Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Daniel Wilson, Jami Perry, Richelle (Ken) Roach, Jackie (Kyle) Richardson; great-grandchildren: Brianna, Hannah, Ben, Sydney, Brady, and Landon and a great-great grandson, Ashtyn. In addition to her parents and her husband Barb was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael J. Thorpe in 2007, son-in-law, Dr. James Wilson in 2014, a sister, Shirley Davis and a brother-in-law, Ted Davis.

Private family memorial services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or St. Mary's Episcopal Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

