LAKE CITY — Barbara Ann (Currie) Keelean died suddenly May 23, 2020 at the age of 88.
She was born July 30, 1931 to David and Marie (Venier) Currie on the Venier Farm. Barbara married her best friend and high school sweetheart Richard A. Keelean on April 2, 1949. They have had 71 years of love, laughter and adventure. They shared a passion for hunting, golfing, bowling, card games and travel, having visited 45 states in their RV.
Barb loved to cook, sew, crochet, read and garden. Her life was about family, friends, learning and experiencing new things. At the age of 88, she went zip-lining, walked across a suspended bridge, climbed a rock wall and went parasailing. She traveled to Ireland and visited the church where her grandparents were married, drew her first pint of Guinness and danced a jig with the locals.
Barb is survived by her spouse, Richard; children, Wanda Keelean, Larry (Leona) Keelean, Annette (Richard) Blaschuk and Jeff Keelean, 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Marian Barnes, Kathy (Walter) Thomas and Carol (Ray) Bittell.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marie Currie; brother, Robert Currie; and sister, Eleanor Camp.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Missaukee County Council on Aging.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
