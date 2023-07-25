Barbara Ann David age 53 of Marion passed away at her home on July 22, 2023. She was born October 12, 1969 to Terry Sr. and Penny (Pettit) David in Reed City.
Barb had worked at different factories making automotive parts. She enjoyed taking pictures, kayaking, being near the water, her cats and dogs. She was the life of the party and was fearless. She was a member of the Marion Eagles.
She is survived by her partner; Gina Guchess of Marion, two sons; Dustin Smith of Marion and Jared Smith of Cadillac, grandchildren; Adrian Smith and Maddy Smith, her mother; Penny Simmons of Irons, siblings; Terry Jr. David of Cadillac, Carol Hamlet of Evart, Jeff (Darci) David of Grant, Chad David of Cadillac, Katie (Ben) Vassar of Lake City, step mother; Shirley Laycock- David of Cadillac, many nieces, nephews, and friends, and her special dog; Zuri.
She was preceded in death by her father; Terry David Sr., step father; Charlie Simmons, and biological mother; Connie Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 19, 2023 from 2:00 P.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Marion Eagles. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
