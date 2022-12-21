Barbara Ann Torsky left us peacefully on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at home in the loving care of family. Although we are sad she is gone, we are glad she is no longer suffering from Primary Progressive Aphasia, a form of Dementia.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas J. Torsky; daughters, Cheryl Wyatt (Torsky), Michelle (Eric) Gaudreau (Torsky); grandchildren, Erin Fonville, Nicholas (Taylor) Wyatt, Aliyeh Wyatt, Emilee Wyatt, Olivia Gaudreau, Gregory Gaudreau, and Mary Gaudreau; brother, Daniel (Cathy) Maser. Preceded in death by her son, Richard Forrester; sister, Darleen Evans (Maser); parents, Walter K. Maser and Florence A. Maser (Kershaw).

Barbara was born March 6, 1942 and grew up in Maple Heights, OH before moving to Michigan. She met the love of her life, Nicholas J. Torsky in Cedarville, MI and they were married on October 2, 1971 in Hessel, MI. Together they created a legacy of love for their family and each other.

Barbara was a nationally recognized Top Sales Manager for Avon products, she was a licensed REALTOR, owned multiple online businesses. She and Nick owned and operated Town & Country Pet Supply, wholesale pet supply business serving MI, OH and IN. She was a deputy supervisor and tax assessor for over 20 years and worked at the Wexford Co. Equalization Dept as a field appraiser.

She is remembered for her wisdom, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. She enjoyed giving back to the community, was a talented artist, photographer, and an avid collector of books. She was a proud member of the Eastern Stars, Mesick Women's Club, and Executive Director for Mesick Mushroom Scholarship Pageant for several years.

A celebration of life will be held in February. We ask that you consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Michigan or The National Aphasia Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

