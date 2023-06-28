Barbara Beattie, age 77, passed away after a 15-month battle with cancer.
Barbara was born March 24, 1946, in Cadillac, Michigan the daughter of Fay and Ruth (Crosby) Mitchell. She was the sole surviving sibling to sister, Kathryn Uptegraft (Doug); and brothers, Robert (Marilyn) Mitchell and Wallace Mitchell.
Barb and Vernon were married for nearly 56 years. Vernon was a devoted husband and they had two children, Steve (Christina) Beattie and Tom Beattie.
Barb was a grandmother to five grandchildren: Dylan, Ryan, Megan, Kevin and Colin. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and many friends.
A Graveside Service will take place, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Chaplain Steve Ezop officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing, or the Disabled American Veterans in memory of Barb.
The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.