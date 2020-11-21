Barbara C. Sutton
Memoriams

Sutton, Barbara

Cadillac, MI

Barbara, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born in Lansing Michigan on April 27, 1943 to Christen and Pauline Peterson. She enjoyed Pearls Perils game on Facebook, making blankets for her family, and donating to charities. She is survived by Jerry Sutton, the father of her 5 daughters, Carol Duncan of Cadillac MI, Suellen Duncan of Six Mile SC, Lois (Kenneth) Haught of Easly SC, Linda (Leonard) Alfsen of Tustin MI, Gerri (Jeffrey) Scott of Cadillac MI; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Debbie, Dennis, Leona, and Sandy; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Abby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Pauline Peterson of Morristown MI; two brothers, Chris and Arlen Peterson; two sisters-in-law, Delphine Peterson and Robin Peterson; and one great-granddaughter, Annastasia. Per her request, a Memorial Service is being planned for Spring 2021. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements made by Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.