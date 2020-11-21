Barbara C. Sutton

Sutton, Barbara
Cadillac, MI
Barbara, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born in Lansing Michigan on April 27, 1943 to Christen and Pauline Peterson. She enjoyed Pearls Perils game on Facebook, making blankets for her family, and donating to charities. She is survived by Jerry Sutton, the father of her 5 daughters, Carol Duncan of Cadillac MI, Suellen Duncan of Six Mile SC, Lois (Kenneth) Haught of Easly SC, Linda (Leonard) Alfsen of Tustin MI, Gerri (Jeffrey) Scott of Cadillac MI; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Debbie, Dennis, Leona, and Sandy; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Abby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Pauline Peterson of Morristown MI; two brothers, Chris and Arlen Peterson; two sisters-in-law, Delphine Peterson and Robin Peterson; and one great-granddaughter, Annastasia. Per her request, a Memorial Service is being planned for Spring 2021. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements made by Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.