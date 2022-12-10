Barbara Crystal Watts
Barbara C. Watts, 85 of Houghton Lake (Cadillac), Michigan passed away

November 14, 2022.

She was born July 7, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan. The daughter of late Ralph and Eugenia Vogel. The eldest of three siblings. Wife of late Pete Taylor. Former librarian Cadillac, Michigan.

She is survived by her son, David (Linda) Watts – Sunset, Texas, grandchildren Keaton (Grace) and Vivian; daughter, Kathy (James) Luke – Bothell, Washington, granddaughter Megan; Sister Janice (Frank) Guastella - nieces and nephew,

Cindy, Frankie, Mary Ellen and Julie; Brother Ralph (Donna) Vogel – niece Paula.

A memorial service will take place 11:00 am, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at

St. Hubert Catholic Church, 7612 West Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon, Mi 48653.

