LAKE CITY — Barbara E. Lydick, age 85, of Lake City passed away November 24, 2019 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Barbara was born March 15, 1934 in Paducah, Kentucky, to Paul and Lorene Cope. She was married to Charles Floyd Lydick in April of 1951.
Barbara moved to the Lake City area from Troy in 1972. She was employed as an elementary secretary in the Lake City Area Schools for 19 years until retiring in 2003. She was
involved in the School Holiday Bazaar and safety patrol program. Barbara enjoyed crafts, reading and gardening and playing games with her grandchildren and became very involved attending their school activities and sporting events.
Barbara is survived by her six children: Claude (Janice) Lydick of Lake City, Leonard (Sandy) Lydick of New Port Richey, Florida, Jim (Janet) Lydick of Lake City, Denise Geml of Clinton Township, Donna (Junior) Murray and Dorene (Bill) Baldwin, both of Lake City; her grandchildren: Brad (Michelle), Bryan (Nicole), Lisa, Michelle, Ashley (Craig), Erin (Jason), Carmen, Amanda (Ted), Jennifer, Stephanie, Christopher (Christina), Erik (Kayla), Chad (Stacey), Ca’elan (Joe), Danielle (Bobby) and Troy; 25 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruby Schmidt of Warren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Cope; daughter, Deborah; and grandson, Jeremy Buchner.
Funeral services for Barbara will be 5 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Carol Clapper officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 4 p.m. until the beginning of services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation or the Shriners Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
