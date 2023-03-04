Barbara Fauble

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Fauble, age 98, of Wyoming, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Fauble; son, Ray Fauble; daughter, Darlene Fauble; parents, Alvin and Doris Cooley, Ed Brunink; siblings, Madeline Blakesley, Vivian Stowell, Bill Cooley, Elwood Cooley, Ronald Cooley, Dorothea Borgman, Pauline Jeffers; niece, Ethel Fingers; nephews, Alvin Cooley, John Borgman, and Craig Jeffers. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Gloria Fauble, Pastor Doug and Claire Fauble, Penny and Philip Thomas; daughter-in-law, Kathy McIntyre Fauble; grandchildren, Mark and Shannon Fauble, Tara and David Thompson, Erin and Michael Velzen, Andrea and Chuck Prins, Teresa and Tim VanderZwaag, Jana and Marc Overway, Jeremy Fauble, Andrew Thomas, Brian Thomas; great-grandchildren, Brendan Fauble, Maggie Fauble, Rayanne Pierce, Aaron and Joni Velzen, Allison and Moe Alshatri, Andrea and Jared Karel, Alex and Leah Velzen, Erica Velzen, Zachary Velzen, Marissa Velzen, Kennedy Prins, Charlotte Prins, Aylah Prins, Garrett Prins, Caleb VanderZwaag, Joel VanderZwaag, Lilly VanderZwaag, Luke VanderZwaag, Emily Overway, Ashley Overway, Levi Overway; great-great-grandchildren, Jacoby Velzen, Len Velzen, Evie Velzen, Amira Alshatri; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Grandville) 4145 Chicago Dr. SW with Pastor Kent Rottman officiating. Burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends may meet the family Monday, March 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Elim Christian Services or World Renew. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
