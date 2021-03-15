Barbara (McDaniel) Giffen passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Green Acres Retirement Living in Cadillac, Michigan. She was 90 years old.
She was born on November 30, 1930 to Walter and Edith McDaniel. She lived most of her life in Lansing and moved to Lake City, Michigan in 1990. She was married to Arthur Chester Giffen on July 17, 1948 and spent 59 years together before his passing.
She graduated nursing school as a LPN from Lansing Community College in 1960. She was employed as an LPN at Lansing General Hospital for 15 years. Not being one to give up on nursing after moving to Lake City, she continued her work as an LPN at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for another 15 years. She then spent another 6 years at Autumnwood of McBain.
She was a Girl Scout Leader and Den Mother for 4H. She loved to travel all over the world with friends and camped every summer at State and Federal Parks with her grandchildren; Scott, Amy, and Arthur Ray. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught her great grandchildren to sew, crochet, needle point, and her personal favorite, teaching her great granddaughters how to make quilts for themselves and their dolls. She also belonged to two square dancing clubs, one in Lansing and another in Cadillac. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lake City.
She lived in Green Acres for 7 years and enjoyed her time there, making a lot of friends among the residents and staff and took every opportunity to partake in the many activities offered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur Giffen, and daughter and son-in-law LuAnn (Giffen) and Doug Bixby.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Ron) Doederlein, son Arthur (Linda) Giffen, four grandsons, one granddaughter, and many great grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at her final resting place in DeepDale Memorial Gardens in Lansing this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan at 932 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home in Marion, Michigan.
